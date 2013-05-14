Trending

Video: Inside the Garmin-Sharp bus at the Giro d'Italia

Guided tour of the team's luxury transportation

Image 1 of 2

The 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey

The 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 2 of 2

Ryder Hesjedal lost a minute to his main rivals

Ryder Hesjedal lost a minute to his main rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Garmin-Sharp team bus at the Giro d'Italia is – not surprisingly – filled with Garmin navigation devices and Sharp appliances. The team bus driver gave Cyclingnews a tour of the luxury team bus, showing off all of its gadgets and tools.

Related Articles

Andreas Klier retires to become a team director at Garmin Sharp

Win a Fi'zi:k Arione R3 saddle signed by Garmin Sharp's Andreas Klier

The kitchen section include a microwave, from Sharp, of course, a coffee machine and a refrigerator filled with water. There is also Sharp music system, which can be used as is, or the riders can hookup their iPads or other devices.

Along with being a technological hotbed the team bus offers the riders sanctuary at the starts and finishes of major races. Join us on a tour of the bus.

 