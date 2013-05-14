Video: Inside the Garmin-Sharp bus at the Giro d'Italia
Guided tour of the team's luxury transportation
The Garmin-Sharp team bus at the Giro d'Italia is – not surprisingly – filled with Garmin navigation devices and Sharp appliances. The team bus driver gave Cyclingnews a tour of the luxury team bus, showing off all of its gadgets and tools.
Related Articles
The kitchen section include a microwave, from Sharp, of course, a coffee machine and a refrigerator filled with water. There is also Sharp music system, which can be used as is, or the riders can hookup their iPads or other devices.
Along with being a technological hotbed the team bus offers the riders sanctuary at the starts and finishes of major races. Join us on a tour of the bus.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy