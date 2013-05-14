Video: Inside the Garmin-Sharp bus at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 The 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 2 Ryder Hesjedal lost a minute to his main rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Garmin-Sharp team bus at the Giro d'Italia is – not surprisingly – filled with Garmin navigation devices and Sharp appliances. The team bus driver gave Cyclingnews a tour of the luxury team bus, showing off all of its gadgets and tools.

The kitchen section include a microwave, from Sharp, of course, a coffee machine and a refrigerator filled with water. There is also Sharp music system, which can be used as is, or the riders can hookup their iPads or other devices.





Along with being a technological hotbed the team bus offers the riders sanctuary at the starts and finishes of major races. Join us on a tour of the bus.