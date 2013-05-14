Win a Fi'zi:k Arione R3 saddle signed by Garmin Sharp's Andreas Klier

Win a signed saddle from Andreas Klier

Coming on the back of Monday's announcement that Andreas Klier has retired from professional cycling to take up a job as a director at Garmin -Sharp, Cyclingnews has teamed up with 'Fi'zi:k to bring you this competition. We're giving one lucky reader to chance to win a limited edition 'Fi'zi:k Arione saddle signed by Andreas Klier.

To enter all you need to do is the following:





If you've already done step 1, then just fill in the form to complete your entry.



