Win a Fi'zi:k Arione R3 saddle signed by Garmin Sharp's Andreas Klier
Cyclingnews competition
Coming on the back of Monday's announcement that Andreas Klier has retired from professional cycling to take up a job as a director at Garmin -Sharp, Cyclingnews has teamed up with 'Fi'zi:k to bring you this competition. We're giving one lucky reader to chance to win a limited edition 'Fi'zi:k Arione saddle signed by Andreas Klier.
To enter all you need to do is the following:
If you've already done step 1, then just fill in the form to complete your entry.
