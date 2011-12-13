Video: How to beat Alberto Contador in 2012

Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

As head of the newly-formed RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team, one of Johan Bruyneel's biggest tasks next season will be to stop Alberto Contador sweeping all before him. The 29-year-old Spaniard has won six Grand Tours already in his career and is widely recognised as the best rider of his generation.

If the CAS verdict on his doping ban goes in his favour, there is little doubt that Contador will use 2012 as a stage on which to remind the world of his supreme talent and to write himself into the sports pages for the right reasons again. Bruyneel, who was Contador's directeur sportif at Discovery for his breakthrough Tour de France win in 2007, told Cyclingnews that if Contador is on form, he will be difficult to stop but that he is not unbeatable.