Contador doping verdict expected in January

CAS to take up to 8 weeks over decision





Carlos Sastre and Alberto Contador at the 2009 Tour

Carlos Sastre and Alberto Contador at the 2009 Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)


Three-time Tour champion Alberto Contador at the presentation of the 2012 Tour de France route.

Three-time Tour champion Alberto Contador at the presentation of the 2012 Tour de France route.
(Image credit: AFP)


Alberto Contador dominating the Giro

Alberto Contador dominating the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Alberto Contador and Mark Cavendish

Alberto Contador and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alberto Contador’s fate should be announced in January, according to AP, who reported Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would reach a verdict in the first month of 2012.

