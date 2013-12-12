Video: How the race was won, Deschutes Brewery Cup edition
Single-digit temps make for careful racing
The Deschutes Brewery Cup in Bend, Oregon was held in weather that was on the extreme end of reasonable - with temperatures in the single digits Fahrenheit. With snow on the ground, the course was treacherous and riders had to gingerly pick their way around the corners to keep traction.
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is a notably good rider in the ice and snow, and once he made his way to the front, overtaking Canadian mountain biker Geoff Kabush, he would never be seen again by second place, even with a crash.
As usual, Cosmo Catalano picks out every dab and bobble, and every winning move in this edition of How the Race Was Won. You can find all this and more at Behind the Barriers TV.
