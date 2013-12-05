How the race was won: Jingle Cross Rock women

Image 1 of 2 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) after winning her third race of the weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Women's Podium (L to R) Amanda Miller (Tibco) 3rd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) 2nd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In this week's edition of How the Race Was Won, Cosmo Catalano takes a look at the elite women's race on the first day of racing at Iowa's Jingle Cross Rock.

Katerina Nash (Luna) puts on her usual show of dominance, especially in the absence of American rival Katie Compton (Trek), but she does get a little bit of a surprise from Amanda Miller (Tibco to the Top), who hung on until the bitter end.

In this video, courtesy of Behind the Barriers TV, Cosmo Catalano breaks down all the action at the UCI event, breaking down where the winning moves occurred. See if you agree on how the race was won, and leave your comments below!