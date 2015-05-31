Tinkov: If Contador wins the Tour de France he should target the Vuelta

Image 1 of 5 Oleg Tinkov went for pink hair on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador rides to sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Oleg Tinkov has been waiting to get his hands on the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador and Oleg Tinkov share a word ahead of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Oleg Tinkov's hair was back to normal after the podium celebrations (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oleg Tinkov celebrated his first Giro d’Italia victory as a team owner by dying his hair pink. The extrovert Russian opened a magnum of prosecco while in the front seat of the Tinkoff-Saxo team car early in the stage as Contador and his teammates celebrated overall victory.

He also joined Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo riders on the podium in Milan to celebrate. The Tinkoff-Saxo riders were apparently stung by criticism about their collective performance during the Giro and Tinkov vented his anger and celebrated with his riders by flipping the bird in front of the pack of photographers.

Tinkov had looked extremely worried during Saturday’s stage to Sestriere after Contador suffered and was dropped by Astana rivals Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa on the Colle delle Finestre. When Contador finally made it to the finish, Tinkov gave him a hug and then celebrated under the podium as his team leader pulled on the pink jersey.



