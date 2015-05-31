Keisse ends the Giro d’Italia on a high after three weeks of suffering

Image 1 of 6 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) takes final glory in Milan on the last day of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Iljo Keisse salutes his win at the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Iljo Keisse wins the final Giro d'Italia stage ahead of Luke Durbridge. Image 4 of 6 Iljo Keisse enjoys his time on the final Giro d'Italia podium. Image 5 of 6 Iljo Keisse on the final podium in Milan. Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador tucked in safely behind his team during the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) endured a love and hate relationship with this year’s Giro d’Italia. He jokingly described the race as "horrible" after suffering during the three weeks of intense racing but also said his stage win in Milan was the best victory of his career.

“It was a very hard Giro but winning the last stage was a good way to end it all,” he said after beating breakaway companion Luke Durbridge of Orica-GreenEdge after they used their track skills and speed to evade the grasp of the peloton hoping for a sprint finish in Milan.

Keisse and Durbridge broke away with 30km to go on the 5.3km Milan finishing circuit, and with the some of the sprinters’ teams playing bluff and refusing to work together, they opened a gap and were able to stay away and fight for victory. Durbridge tried to force Keisse to start the sprint first but the Belgian is a talented Madison rider on the track and won with ease when he opened his sprint.





"Uran suffered from sickness, so we didn’t get the results we had hoped for, we also bad luck by losing two guys early on. The Astana team made every stage hard. Nothing went as normal, it was a hard fight from the first day to the last. It’s been a horrible Giro even if it ended well. However I’m very happy for this win and so now we can go home with one stripe on our name.





"Tinkoff-Saxo was on front and the sprinters teams didn’t seem to want to control things, so I had a feeling that it was the right moment to go. We took every corner full gas and Luke was a great guy to be away with. I finished it off with my best victory ever.”