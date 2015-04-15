Video: Highlights from Brabantse Pijl
Hermans survives breakaway for win
Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) took the biggest win of his career on Wednesday with a gutsy solo move from a two-rider breakaway at Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne, holding off a quickly closing bunch led by Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge).
Hermans sneaked away from the bunch toward the end of the race with IAM Cycling's David Tanner, likely in an effort to set up BMC leader Philippe Gilbert, who won the race in 2012. The pair had a 30 second lead with 7km remaining, but Tanner faded on a climb while Hermans continued on alone, diving down the twisting descent and powering up the final Schavel climb in the final kilometre.
While nervously checking over his shoulder several times, the 28-year-old Belgian poured on the power and defied the chase, winning by two seconds in the exciting finale.
