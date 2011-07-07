Video: Geraint Thomas from inside the Team Sky bus

Geraint Thomas (Sky) holds the white jersey for another day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Geraint Thomas has a made another personal video while on the Tour de France, this time giving an insider's view of live on the Team Sky bus.

Recorded on the way to Wednesday’s stage start, Thomas discusses race tactics for the finish in Cap Fréhel and then asks his teammates to predict the stage winner. Edvald Boasson Hagen predicted a late attack and then went on to make his own move in the finale.

The video shows how the riders relax while travelling to the start. Some study the race map, others watch movies or spend time on the internet, while it seems Rigoberto Uran prefers to sleep whenever possible.

Juan Antonio Flecha reveals that CJ Sutton likes to add some dancing in his pre-race preparation, with the Spaniard showing a video recording sent by a teammate from the Tour of Austria of the Australian sprinter’s ‘warm up’ moves.

There are more videos from Thomas on his personal website: www.geraintthomas.com

