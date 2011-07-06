Video: Thomas and Swift talk Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas is recording a video blog during the Tour de France, sharing his thoughts and emotions after stages of the race in his unique irreverent style.

Thomas often catches up with his Team Sky teammates and in this latest video he talks to fellow Briton Ben Swift.

The video was recorded after stage three Redon and so the two discuss the hair-raising sprint and their hopes for future sprint finishes in this year’s Tour. The two also talk team time trials, with Thomas quizzing Swift on his TTT experience. Thomas’ long hair and white jersey also get thrown into the conversation.

