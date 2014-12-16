Video: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo R5 voted best team bike in Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Cervélo beats Pinarello Dogma F8 and Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The term 'dynasty' is often used in other sports to denote a particular team's utter domination over several years. At least in the small world of the Cyclingnews Reader Poll, that word would certainly apply to Cervélo as the company has now only lost the 'Best Team Bike' category once in the past ten years.
Related Articles
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp Cervélo R5
|23.58%
|2
|Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8
|16.92%
|3
|Astana Specialized S-Works Tarmac
|14.87%
|4
|Cannondale SuperSix EVO
|11.00%
|5
|Trek Factory Racing Trek Domane Classics
|9.93%
|6
|BMC TeamMachine SLR01
|8.81%
|7
|Movistar Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
|6.83%
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge Scott Foil
|3.77%
|9
|Ag2r-La Mondiale Focus Izalco Max
|2.36%
|10
|Rabobank-Liv Liv Envie Advanced
|1.93%
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy