Video: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo R5 voted best team bike in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Cervélo beats Pinarello Dogma F8 and Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) victory salute at Il Lombardia

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) victory salute at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Fabio Aru (Astana) over the final climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Fabio Aru (Astana) over the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The term 'dynasty' is often used in other sports to denote a particular team's utter domination over several years. At least in the small world of the Cyclingnews Reader Poll, that word would certainly apply to Cervélo as the company has now only lost the 'Best Team Bike' category once in the past ten years.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp Cervélo R523.58%
2Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F816.92%
3Astana Specialized S-Works Tarmac14.87%
4Cannondale SuperSix EVO11.00%
5Trek Factory Racing Trek Domane Classics9.93%
6BMC TeamMachine SLR018.81%
7Movistar Canyon Ultimate CF SLX6.83%
8Orica-GreenEdge Scott Foil3.77%
9Ag2r-La Mondiale Focus Izalco Max2.36%
10Rabobank-Liv Liv Envie Advanced1.93%