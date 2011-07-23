Video: Fränk Schleck satisfied with Tour de France podium

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) was resigned to third place early on in the day. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fränk Schleck accomplished a Tour de France podium for the first time in his career, and, barring misfortune, will stand aside his brother on the dais in Paris. They will however not occupy the top step, as the Leopard Trek team's hope of a Tour victory fell to Cadel Evans, who put in a superior time trial performance in Grenoble.

In this video, Schleck explains that he is happy with his performance on the day, and has no regrets about the outcome of the Tour.

"We had one day in yellow..." Schleck said, giving the only indication of disappointment for his brother with a sigh. "But we are very, very happy. We gave our best and have no regrets. Today we have Andy and myself on the podium... of course we would have loved to win the Tour de France, but I'm very, very happy.

"For me, the first dream came true today: two brothers on the podium from Luxembourg team, a new team we made it happen because of our team spirit and our character."

Schleck, when asked about the commanding performance put in by Cadel Evans, said he didn't want to talk about the Australian.

"We knew he was very strong, but to be honest, I have big respect for him, but I'm more concerned about myself right now. I'm happy and we can be satisfied and I don't want to talk about Cadel."