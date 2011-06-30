Garmin-Cervelo reveals new jersey for Tour de France

Garmin-Cervelo Tour de France jersey (Image credit: Garmin-Cervelo)

The Garmin-Cervélo team has unveiled a new jersey design on the eve of the Tour de France, replacing the mostly black jersey with a white and blue argyle design.

Main sponsor Garmin is prominent across the chest of the jersey and on the side panels, while the Cervélo é dominates the back and shoulders. The upper part of the jersey is white, with a blue argyle pattern covering the lower part. The clothing is made by Italian company Castelli.

“We’re really excited about the Tour de France kit,” team manager Jonathan Vaughters said in a press release. “The lighter colour is perfect for hot weather and our signature argyle is more prominent.”

Team Sky changed its colours from blue to green for the Tour de France to help promote a campaign to raise funds to save the rainforest.

This is the third time Castelli has introduced new clothing at the Tour de France, using to the event as a marketing ploy as well as giving their riders clothing that helps deal with the summer heat of France. The riders will also have a special skin suit for the time trials and a special lightweight jersey for the mountain stages.

“We consider the Tour de France a very special event that deserves a special design,” Castelli Brand Manager said Steve Smith said in a press release.

“This team is rider-centric, and Castelli has done its part to make sure the riders have the most comfortable and technically advanced clothing for this big event. Racing in hot weather is physically demanding, that’s a given, and despite the fact that Castelli makes some of the lightest and coolest fabrics in existence, wearing a lighter colour will make a big difference, both psychologically and physically, to a rider’s well being.”

The limited edition Tour de France kit will be on sale at Castelli dealers and available from the Garmin-Cervélo web store.

