Video: Farrar relates tense finale of stage 11

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) before the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 3 in Redon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) missed out on his second stage win of the Tour de France on stage 11 but said that there were two more opportunities for sprinters before the race ends in Paris.

The American sprinter finished third in Lavaur behind Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and André Greipel (Omega-Pharma Lotto) but he appeared to be in the driving seat with two kilometres remaining as his lead-out train had the better over Cavendish’s equivalent.

However, Farrar admitted that his team had jumped too early in the closing 500 meters, allowing HTC-Highroad and Cavendish to come back on terms and take the win.

In this video Farrar takes us through the tense finale in Lavaur, describes the tough conditions the peloton has faced so far in this year’s Tour and the remaining stages he can compete in.