Video: David Millar on life since retirement

Image 1 of 5 David Millar (Great Britain) powers on in the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 David Millar lines up as Paris-Nice leader in Vatan in 2007. Image 3 of 5 David Millar rode his last race as a professional as part of the Great Britain team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) at the 2014 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 David Millar takes time to sign jerseys for the fans (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Since retiring after the World Championships seven months ago, David Millar has been keeping himself busy with a range of projects. Cyclingnews caught up with the former cyclist at the Tour de Yorkshire, where he sat in the commentary box for host broadcaster ITV.

"I got the easy gig, I'm just doing the expert analysis," Millar told Cyclingnews of his new venture as a commentator. "It's always difficult for the lead commentator because it's a bit of an art capturing the emotions and getting everything bang on, and following the orders form the producer through the ear. For me it has been nice because I'm just talking about a bike race, and I like talking about a bike race so it's quite good fun."

Millar does not see a long-term future for himself in commentary, and he's also got a clothing line and a new book in the pipeline over the coming months. Millar explained to Cyclingnews that his book, which he is due to complete this month, will be nothing like his autobiography Racing Through the Dark.

"I wanted to do a new book that hasn't been done before," said Millar. "I've done my biography which is a bit cliché, although I'm very proud of it, we've all done that. I wanted to write a book that was a bit of a love letter to pro racing because I know that in 10 years I'll have forgotten about a lot of what it’s like."

Well into his first year of retirement, we also asked Millar if he ever wished he was still racing. "I'll always miss the good times but I can also remember how hard it was," he said.

