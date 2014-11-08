Trending

David Millar praises help from Dave Rayner Fund

It started with a letter in 1995

David Millar (Great Britain) powers on in the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matt White and David Millar relaxing in 2003 ahead of stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

David Millar has praised the Dave Rayner Fund for its role in his development as an aspiring professional, calling it “a massive help” for riders on the fringe of moving to continental teams.

