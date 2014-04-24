Video: Dan Martin's Cervélo race bike for the Ardennes
Garmin rider's bike for the Spring Classics
Ahead of Dan Martin’s second place finish at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday Cyclingnews headed out to Garmin-Sharp’s Belgium base. Along with joining the team for a reconnaissance ride over the course we stopped by to cast our eyes over a number of the team’s racing bikes.
First up was Martin’s Cervélo R5: a tried and tested, no-nonsense frameset that provides the climber with an aerodynamic and stiff ride that’s ideal for the Ardennes Classics. He’ll ride the same rig at the Giro d’Italia in May too.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, a team mechanic takes us through Martin’s race bike, which has Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed, Garmin Vector pedals, and Mavic's CCU (Cosmic Carbone Ultimate) wheels.
