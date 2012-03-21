Video: White looks ahead to Classics

Matt White (left) chats with Shayne Bannan in Melbourne. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

At the start of Dwars Door Vlaanderen in Roeselare, GreenEdge’s Matt White was in a particularly confident mood. His new team have had a storming last few days with wins in Milan-San Remo courtesy of Simon Gerrans and back-to-back wins in Volta a Catalunya through Michael Albasini.

But with the Belgian Classics season ramping up, White is aware that there’s little time to pause and reflect on any glory with the team hoping to carry their momentum into a busy period of key races.

Matthew Goss, still looking for his first individual win of the season, will lead the charge into Waregem today, with Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) all vying for the win.