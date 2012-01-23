Cavendish with illegal helmet in World Championship race?

Image 1 of 3 Cavendish lets out a roar of celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Robin Moore) Image 3 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Robin Moore)

Lotto-Belisol was prevented on Sunday from wearing a similar helmet in the closing stage of the Santos Tour Down Under which Mark Cavendish wore when he won the World Championship in September. A UCI spokesman had declared the helmet illegal in Adelaide.

The Belgian team wanted to wear its new Lazer helmets with a locking cover which improves aerodynamics, but was not allowed to do so. “It is forbidden to add external elements to the helmet,” UCI jury foreman Guy Dobbelaere said, according to the Gazet van Antwerpen.

The Lotto-Belisol riders claim that Cavendish wore a similar Specialized helmet and cover at the road race in Copenhagen, when he won the Worlds title. Although there was discussion amongst fans and within the media at the time, no official action was taken.

“The start in Copenhagen was pretty chaotic, so we could not control everything,” Dobbelaere said. “But I don't think we would take the World title away from Cavendish because of this.”