Gallery: Team Sky working hard in Mallorca

Cavendish and Wiggins train together before season debut
Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish have different race programmes and objectives for 2012 but the two spent several days together at Team Sky’s base in Mallorca for some quality training with their teammates.
Team Sky have again organised an open training camp, based in Alcudia, on the north eastern side of the Mediterranean island, with different groups of riders attending the camp for structured training aimed to get them ready for their early goals of the season. They were also in demand from the media and rode with several guests of sponsor IG Markets.
They also worked on their endurance and climbing, joining Wiggins, Chris Froome, Richie Porte for some tough climbing efforts on the Lluc and Sa Calobra climb on the rocky north edge of Mallorca.
Wiggins is set to make his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve stage race on February 15. Porte and Froome will begin their European season at the Trofeo Mallorca on February 5.
This gallery of images from Mallorca is courtesy of Michael Frogley at IG.
