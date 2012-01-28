Gallery: Team Sky working hard in Mallorca

Image 1 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 2 of 21 New signing Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 3 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 4 of 21 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 5 of 21 Bernhard Eisel will replicate the role he had at HTC-Highroad (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 6 of 21 So much of Sky's ambitions for 2012 rest on Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 7 of 21 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 8 of 21 The Team Sky camp saw the riders training in Mallorca for several weeks (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 9 of 21 Team Sky's impressive race workshop goes on the road with the team (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 10 of 21 The Team Sky camp saw the riders training in Mallorca for several weeks (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 11 of 21 Team Sky makes the most of the sunshine in Mallorca (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 12 of 21 Jeremy Huny and Michael Barry lead the training ride (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 13 of 21 Stannard and Cavendish ride together (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 14 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 15 of 21 Tour de France contender, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 16 of 21 Tour de France contender, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 17 of 21 Wiggings descending (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 18 of 21 Canadian Michael Barry (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 20 of 21 (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 21 of 21 A Team Sky mechanic makes sure that the bike's brakes work perfectly (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish have different race programmes and objectives for 2012 but the two spent several days together at Team Sky’s base in Mallorca for some quality training with their teammates.

Team Sky have again organised an open training camp, based in Alcudia, on the north eastern side of the Mediterranean island, with different groups of riders attending the camp for structured training aimed to get them ready for their early goals of the season. They were also in demand from the media and rode with several guests of sponsor IG Markets.





They also worked on their endurance and climbing, joining Wiggins, Chris Froome, Richie Porte for some tough climbing efforts on the Lluc and Sa Calobra climb on the rocky north edge of Mallorca.

Wiggins is set to make his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve stage race on February 15. Porte and Froome will begin their European season at the Trofeo Mallorca on February 5.

This gallery of images from Mallorca is courtesy of Michael Frogley at IG.

