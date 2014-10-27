Video: Bardet reacts to 2015 Tour de France route

Image 1 of 4 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) in the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Romain Bardet was the most aggressive rider of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet gave his impressions of the 2015 Tour de France following the route presentation on Wednesday in Paris. The Frenchman is hoping to top his sixth-place finish during this year's race, and he sees opportunities for success during the first and third weeks along next year's parcours.

"The first week will be dangerous with some crosswinds and some steep climbs at the finish … it's good for a rider like me who likes taking risks," Bardet told Cyclingnews. "We will have some opportunities to take in the first week.

"I have my mind on the finish of the Tour de France in the Alps where we have four big stages before flying to Paris. It should be pretty exciting from the start to the end."

Bardet had a strong 2014 Tour de France where he finished sixth place behind overall winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). He was the main opponent in an on-bike rivalry against fellow countryman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) for the young rider jersey that ended with Pinot winning the coveted jersey and placing third on the podium.

Placing second in the young rider classification, sixth overall and securing five top-10 finishes during the mountain stages at the Tour de France this year points to Bardet as being one of most talented up and coming Grand Tour contenders in the peloton.

Ag2r-La Mondiale recognised and rewarded his efforts at the end of the 2014 season with a four-year contract extension, which will take him through 2018.

In our latest video, Bardet talks about his impressions of the 2015 Tour de France route.

