Video: Armitstead crashes on finish line after stage 1 victory

Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint for third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) unhappy with her race Image 3 of 5 Elizabeth Armitstead celebrates her win at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic women's World Cup. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) was involved in a crash just moments after she won the opening stage and the first leader’s jersey at the Aviva Women’s Tour from a bunch sprint in Aldeburgh on Wednesday.

Armitstead appeared to have been celebrating her victory after crossing the finish line, which was held on a narrow road, just moments before the accident. Although it is unclear exactly how the crash happened, she did hit a group of race photographers who were positioned close to the finish line.

She received medical attention and was placed in a neck brace and in an oxygen mask, before being taken to hospital, however, the extent of her injuries are still unclear.

Armitstead’s stage win has moved her into the early race lead ahead of runner-up on the stage Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) by four seconds and Marta Tagliaferro (Alé Cipollini) by five seconds. However, it is too soon to know if she will start the second stage in Braintree on Thursday.

A video surfaced following the stage that showed Armitstead as the first rider to crash after crossing the finish line on the lefthand side of the road, followed by a larger crash on the righthand side of the road.

Boels Dolmans riders stood on the podium after the race on behalf of Armitstead to receive her prizes as the stage winner and overall race leader.

British Cycling President Bob Howden released a statement following the crash that said, "All at British Cycling send their best wishes to Lizzie Armitstead and those affected by the crash that followed Lizzie's victory on stage one of the Women's Tour.

"Lizzie showed again today what an outstanding athlete and competitor she is, and I hope she is back in the saddle as soon as possible. Lizzie has been taken to hospital - we hope as a precaution - and while we await an update on her condition it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage."