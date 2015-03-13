Alberto Contador's 2015 Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 8 Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 8 Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 8 The colours on the fork represent Contador's home city, white for Madrid, yellow for his Tour de France victories, red for his Vuelta a Espana victories and pink for his Giro d'Italia win. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 8 The colours on the fork represent Contador's home city, white for Madrid, yellow for his Tour de France victories, red for his Vuelta a Espana victories and pink for his Giro d'Italia win. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 8 11-speed Di2 Dura Ace for Alberto Contador in 2015 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 8 The grand tour colour theme is continued on the rear stays of the bike (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 8 Just in case it wasn't clear the bike belongs to Alberto Contador, there is any also his name and the Spanish flag adorned on the top tube (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 8 A special design on the top tube also commerates Contador as one of only six rider to have won the grand tour triple crown (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

At the start of Tirreno-Adriatico's stage two, Alberto Contador was presented with the Specialized S-Works Tarmac bike he will ride for the 2015 season. The 2015 'AC' frameset is predominately black and white that incorporates a grand tour colour scheme in recognition of the Spaniard as one of only six riders to have won the triple crown.

The fork, seat stays and seat tube all feature flourishes of yellow for his Tour de France victories, red for his Vuelta a Espana victories, and pink for his Giro d'Italia win, while the white of the frame represents Madrid, Contador's home city.

"Today I received my new Tarmac and I really like it. We talked for some time about a bike representing the Triple Crown colours, from the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana. Now it is a reality. It will be an inspiration and a motivation for me throughout the 2015 season. Thank you vey much, Specialized, for this gift," Contador said at the start of the stage in Camaiore.

Compared to previous bikes, the 2015 frameset features a minimal and understated paint scheme.

Contador has twice won the Vuelta a Espana while riding a Specialized and is aiming to add the Giro and Tour to that list in 2015 as he aims to become the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro-Tour double.

