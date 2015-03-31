Trending

Boom back in action ahead of the Tour of Flanders

Astana rider races Three Days of De Panne after last week’s crashes

Image 1 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana) on the attack in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Lars Boom (Astana) on the attack in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana) was one of many to crash in E3 Harelbeke

Lars Boom (Astana) was one of many to crash in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana) over the pavé

Lars Boom (Astana) over the pavé
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 6

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Crashes have been the story of the cobbled classics campaign to date, and though Lars Boom (Astana) has been beset by two heavy falls of his own, the Dutchman could count his blessings that he was able to report for duty at the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday and at least remains in the running for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

Related Articles

Boom and Devolder suffer no broken bones in Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Kristoff wins Driedaagse De Panne opener in Zottegem