Boom back in action ahead of the Tour of Flanders
Astana rider races Three Days of De Panne after last week’s crashes
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Crashes have been the story of the cobbled classics campaign to date, and though Lars Boom (Astana) has been beset by two heavy falls of his own, the Dutchman could count his blessings that he was able to report for duty at the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday and at least remains in the running for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy