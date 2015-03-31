Boom back in action ahead of the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) on the attack in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) was one of many to crash in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) over the pavé (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Crashes have been the story of the cobbled classics campaign to date, and though Lars Boom (Astana) has been beset by two heavy falls of his own, the Dutchman could count his blessings that he was able to report for duty at the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday and at least remains in the running for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.



