Victory salute goes awry in Clasico RCN - Video

It should have been one of the best days of Edison Muñoz's career. He had attacked on the second stage of the Clásico RCN, a national-level stage race in Colombia, and was riding solo for victory on the uphill finish in Ibagué.

Unbeknownst to the 25-year-old of the Orgullo Paisa team, however, there would be a bump in the road.

As Muñoz held his arms aloft in victory, he hit what appeared to be a speed bump in the road just before the finish line and he came crashing down ahead of the oncoming chase group.

The Colombian was awarded the victory and appeared to be OK after picking himself up off the tarmac.

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) led the group home for second on the stage to take the race lead after his team won the opening stage's team time trial.

It's not the first time a rider has crashed across the finish line with an overzealous celebration, but this one did not appear to be pilot error but rather a poor selection of finish line positioning by the race organisation.

The Clásico RCN is not a UCI-sanctioned race, but is run under the Colombian Cycling Federation.

