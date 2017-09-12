Versatile Spanish squad for Bergen Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Spanish champion Jose Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spain will take a versatile squad into the Bergen Worlds next week but will be missing Alberto Contador to retirement, Alejandro Valverde to injury while Mikel Landa is a noticeable absentee. Ion Izagirre is also unable for selection as he continues to recover from his Tour de France crash

The team for the 276.5km road race will feature six Movistar riders with Jonathan Castroviejo also targeting a medal in the time trial. QuickStep-Floors' David De la Cruz has recovered from his Vuelta a Espana crash and has earned selection alongside Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana).

Castroviejo's Movistar teammates joining him for the Worlds are Imanol Erviti, Jesús Herrada, Gorka Izagirre, José Joaquín Rojas and Marc Soler.

In recent years, Valverde has been a consistent podium finisher with six medals. The now retired Joaquim Rodríguez claimed silver for Spain in 2013 when he and Valverde appeared set to claim Spain's first gold medal since Óscar Freire in 2004. Historically the fifth most successful team at the road Worlds, Spain's squad for the 2017 edition of the race will go in as underdogs. However, the likes of Soler, Rojas, de la Cruz and Sánchez all showed signs of form and condition that could cause an upset in Bergen.

Against the clock, Spanish national champion Castroviejo will aim to repeat his bronze medal from last year's Worlds. Izagirre will also represent Spain for the testing race against the clock which includes the 'Salmon Hill' climb.

Elite Men for 2017 Bergen Worlds road race: Jonathan Castroviejo, Imanol Erviti, Jesús Herrada, Gorka Izagirre, José Joaquín Rojas and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), David De la Cruz (Quick Step), Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana).

Time trial: Castroviejo and Izagirre.