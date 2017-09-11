Alberto Contador: A career retrospective - Gallery

Image 1 of 61 Alberto Contador and his Trek-Segafredo teammates wave goodbye from the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 61 Alberto Contador celebrating his 2014 Vuelta win in Santiago de Compostela (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Alberto Contador and Chris Froome became rivals at the Tour and Vuelta. On Sunday evening in Madrid, Alberto Contador brought down the curtains on his career. The 34-year-old enjoyed one final victory the previous stage atop the Angliru before being feted in the Spanish capital. Even dropping one position to fifth overall couldn't dampen the occasion for the seven time Grand Tour winner. At the conclusion of the race, Contador and his Trek-Segafredo teammates were invited onto the podium to wave farewell.

With the general classification rider of his generation riding off into retirement, Cyclingnews has looked through the archives for a retrospective gallery of Contador's career.

Click or swipe through the gallery for images of Contador's career from his debut season with ONCE through his Tour winning years to his final farewell in Madrid.