Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace will become Crelan-Vastgoedservice in 2016 - Video

Image 1 of 5 Cyclo-cross riders show off the 2016 Crelan-Vastgoedservice team kit (Image credit: Crelan - Vastgoedservice ) Image 2 of 5 Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) wins Superprestige Francorchamps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace was third in Gieten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct) wins Superprestige in Gavere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) tops the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace will return in 2016 as Crelan-Vastgoedservice, and the Belgian Continental team today released their new jersey, which the team's cyclo-ross riders will debut on New Year's Day in Baal, Belgium, at the Bpost bank trofee-GP Sven Nys.

Crelan, a Belgian bank, has been involved in cycling sponsorship since 2000 but will step into the title sponsorship role for a road team for the first time in 2016. In a statement released by the team, general managers Geert Vanhoof and Timmy Simons said the new relationship will allow the team to further expand for the next four years.

"First of all, we thank Golden Palace for their commitment during the two years of our team debut. Without them, we were not where we are today. But obviously we welcome Crelan with great pleasure. It is a great pleasure to be working with a company that for over a decade has been a loyal partner in cycling profiles."

The team also released a video in which Wout van Aert and the rest of the cyclo-cross riders wish everyone a happy new year.