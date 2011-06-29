Vansevenant alleged to have imported doping products
Package intercepted by customs officials
Former Lotto rider Wim Vansevenant has been accused of allegedly importing doping products from Australia, according to Belgian newspapers, De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad.
Related Articles
Retired in 2008, Vansevenant was allegedly to be on the receiving end of a package intercepted at Brussels airport two weeks ago by customs officials. According to reports, the package contained "ultra-modern doping products" designed to increase muscle mass and performance.
Vansevenant, 39, is due to escort VIP guests of the Omega Pharma-Lotto team at the Tour de France, which begins next week.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy