Vansevenant alleged to have imported doping products

Image 1 of 2 Wim Vansevenant (Davitamon) on the second descent of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 2 Wim Vansevenant recalled his career (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

Former Lotto rider Wim Vansevenant has been accused of allegedly importing doping products from Australia, according to Belgian newspapers, De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad.

Retired in 2008, Vansevenant was allegedly to be on the receiving end of a package intercepted at Brussels airport two weeks ago by customs officials. According to reports, the package contained "ultra-modern doping products" designed to increase muscle mass and performance.





Vansevenant, 39, is due to escort VIP guests of the Omega Pharma-Lotto team at the Tour de France, which begins next week.



