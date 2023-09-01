VanMoof e-bike brand acquired by electric scooter vendor Lavoie
Electric bike brand will form part of the global e-mobility offering of parent McLaren Applied
The struggling Dutch electric bike brand VanMoof has been acquired by Lavoie, a company that sells premium foldable electric scooters priced at around £2,000.
VanMoof was declared bankrupt in July and has been in hiatus since, a situation that would have caused concern to the 190,000 worldwide owners of its electric bikes, which are highly connected and rely on VanMoof for software features such as app-based unlocking and GPS tracking, as well as spare parts and repairs.
The bankruptcy also put the jobs of VanMoof’s 700 employees at risk, and VanMoof said at the time that it would not be able to fulfil existing orders.
As part of the acquisition, Lavoie and its owner McLaren Applied will inject capital into VanMoof, with the aim of stabilising the e-bike brand.
According to Eliott Wertheimer, CEO of Lavoie: “With its next generation of e-bikes, smart technology, innovative design, and loyal customer base, VanMoof and Lavoie fit together perfectly. VanMoof has 190,000 customers globally and our commitment is to continue to keep those riders on the road whilst we stabilise and efficiently grow the VanMoof business and continue to develop its world-class products.”
The longer-term aim is to integrate the operations of VanMoof and Lavoie, “combining and integrating their premium capabilities to create a next-generation e-mobility business and establish a world-leading premium e-mobility offering”, according to Lavoie.
McLaren Applied, the ultimate owner of the two brands, develops tech solutions for use in mobility, motorsport and mining. It was spun off as a separate business from the McLaren Group, the Formula 1 racing and performance motor vehicle maker, around ten years ago.
Lavoie says that it sees the move as “part of Lavoie’s global growth strategy to redefine premium e-mobility and transform movement around busy urban areas, as part of an enjoyable and more active lifestyle”.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.