VanMoof e-bike brand acquired by electric scooter vendor Lavoie

The struggling Dutch electric bike brand VanMoof has been acquired by Lavoie, a company that sells premium foldable electric scooters priced at around £2,000.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt in July and has been in hiatus since, a situation that would have caused concern to the 190,000 worldwide owners of its electric bikes, which are highly connected and rely on VanMoof for software features such as app-based unlocking and GPS tracking, as well as spare parts and repairs.

The bankruptcy also put the jobs of VanMoof’s 700 employees at risk, and VanMoof said at the time that it would not be able to fulfil existing orders.

As part of the acquisition, Lavoie and its owner McLaren Applied will inject capital into VanMoof, with the aim of stabilising the e-bike brand.

According to Eliott Wertheimer, CEO of Lavoie: “With its next generation of e-bikes, smart technology, innovative design, and loyal customer base, VanMoof and Lavoie fit together perfectly. VanMoof has 190,000 customers globally and our commitment is to continue to keep those riders on the road whilst we stabilise and efficiently grow the VanMoof business and continue to develop its world-class products.”

Lavoie sells a premium electric scooter with a claimed range of up to 70km (Image credit: Lavoie)

The longer-term aim is to integrate the operations of VanMoof and Lavoie, “combining and integrating their premium capabilities to create a next-generation e-mobility business and establish a world-leading premium e-mobility offering”, according to Lavoie.

McLaren Applied, the ultimate owner of the two brands, develops tech solutions for use in mobility, motorsport and mining. It was spun off as a separate business from the McLaren Group, the Formula 1 racing and performance motor vehicle maker, around ten years ago.

Lavoie says that it sees the move as “part of Lavoie’s global growth strategy to redefine premium e-mobility and transform movement around busy urban areas, as part of an enjoyable and more active lifestyle”.