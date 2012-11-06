Vandborg returns to Cannondale

Image 1 of 3 Brian Vandborg (Spidertech Powered by C10) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas) readies himself for his 40.5km ride. (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 3 of 3 Brian Vandborg goes for the short sleeve jersey when the sun was shining (Image credit: Sabine Sunderland)

Danish rider Brian Vandborg will return to the WorldTour after spending a year on the Professional Continental team Spidertech, Feltet.dk reports. The 31-year-old will return with Cannondale after two years away from the Liquigas squad, first with Saxo Bank and then with the Canadian squad, which dropped out of the peloton for 2013.

"We parted on good terms at the time, and I was really happy to ride for them. They have a great setup, and I know that things are working well. So I am very pleased to again be a part of it," Vandborg said to TV2 Sporten.

"They [Liquigas] respected that I wanted to try riding for Bjarne Riis then. Many of my Danish friends raced there, and the team had Alberto Contador. This meant that I could work for victory in the Tour de France."

Vandborg was part of the Saxo Bank team for the 2011 Tour, in which Contador placed fifth after winning the Giro d'Italia, but he was subsequently stripped of those results after losing his arbitration over the 2010 Tour de France clenbuterol positive.

Vandborg then moved onto the Spidertech team, but the team announced last month that it would not field a team for 2013 after failing to secure a title sponsor.