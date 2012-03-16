Vandborg joins Spidertech

Image 1 of 4 Brian Vandborg (Den) (Image credit: Andrea Hübner) Image 2 of 4 Brian Vandborg goes for the short sleeve jersey when the sun was shining (Image credit: Sabine Sunderland) Image 3 of 4 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas) readies himself for his 40.5km ride. (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 4 of 4 Brian Bach Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo) rode to eighth place. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)

Danish rider Brian Bach Vandborg has been signed by the SpiderTech team for the remainder of the 2012 season. The 30-year-old rode in 2011 with the Saxo Bank-Sungard squad, and before that he was with Liquigas, but was still without a contract as of last month.

Vandborg is best known for his performance in the 2006 UCI road world championships time trial in Salzburg, Austria, where he set the early fast time and was only surpassed by Alexander Vinokourov, David Zabriskie and winner Fabian Cancellara.

He has competed in the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, and brings seven years of WorldTour experience to the team.

"I'm definitely excited about joining the team. It's still a pretty new project. Obviously the number one Canadian team and it's still growing. I know the goals of the team and I really want to be part of that," declared Vandborg.

Team founder Steve Bauer welcomed the addition of the Dane. "The arrival of Vandborg within our ranks will help to fill an important sporting gap for Team SpiderTech. He's a strong all-rounder, with deep time trial abilities. He will certainly add depth and strength to pilot the team through hardest races, and will serve as a captain for our young team, bringing his extensive experience."

Vandborg is expected to race with the team in the Amgen Tour of California, and will debut with the squad next week at the Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium.