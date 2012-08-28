Brixia Sport takes over reins at Liquigas for 2013

Image 1 of 7 Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 The Liquigas team ride tempo on the fromt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the favorites' group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) charges to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Jurai Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the Champs-Élysées after a remarkable Tour de France debut. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brixia Sport will be the new holding company behind the Liquigas-Cannondale team in 2013. The team managed by Roberto Amadio will announce the its new sponsors and technical partners within the coming weeks. The Italian squad has a ProTeam license valid till 2014 and with the new sponsor Brixia, will no doubt meet the criteria necessary to remain in the WorldTour next year.

Brixia Sport, with Paolo Zani as president and Paolo Papetti and Amadio as managing directors, has acquired the structure from Liquigas Sport, which has managed the team since its foundation in 2004.

"This sports project was created with passion and produces excellent results so it couldn’t end here," said Zani. "Therefore I decided to take over the company to ensure this invaluable experience is put to good use."

A number of key contract renewals have been announced including Ivan Basso, Peter Sagan, Moreno Moser, Elia Viviani and Damiano Caruso. Existing riders Stefano Agostini, Maciej Bodnar, Federico Canuti, Mauro Da Dalto, Ted King, Kristijan Koren, Paolo Longo Borghini, Alan Marangoni, Maciej Paterski, Daniele Ratto, Fabio Sabatini, Juraj Sagan, Cristiano Salerno and Josè Cayetano Sarmiento will also remain on the team.

"We need to use what we have created up till now as our new starting point. We plan to pursue the project with maximum attention to detail in every aspect of competitive riding that ensures athletes have the right framework, facilities and professionals at their disposal," said Amadio.

"The most intriguing challenge will be to renew our organisation while retaining our character, particularly when it comes to selecting athletes. We are renowned for the way we bring on talented young riders, and this will be our main concern," he said.

Three new riders will join the Brixia Sport project next year: Italian Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela), Austrian Matthias Krizek (Neo-pro) and former Liquigas-Cannondale rider Cameron Wurf (Champion System) from Australia.