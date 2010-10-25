Vandborg happy to return to Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 4 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas) readies himself for his 40.5km ride. (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 2 of 4 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo). (Image credit: Ulrik Møberg) Image 3 of 4 Brian Vandborg goes for the short sleeve jersey when the sun was shining (Image credit: Sabine Sunderland) Image 4 of 4 Brian Bach Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo) rode to eighth place. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)

Brian Vandborg is returning to Saxo Bank-SunGard in 2011 and is happy to be back with a Danish team. He rode for Liguigas for the last two years.

The 28-year-old Dane turned professional with Team CSC, as it was called in 2004, and rode with them for three years before joining Discovery Channel for the 2007 season. In 2008 he rode for the Danish Continental team GLS-Pakke Shop, and then joined Liquigas in 2009.

His last race this season was the GP de Montreal the middle of September, and he has already started training again for next season. Vandborg's racing programme for 2011 has still to be finalised. "I've given my ideas on what I want to race, but it's not me who decides. We will probably talk about it at the team meeting," he told feltet.dk. The team has scheduled its first team gathering for next month.

Vandborg rode the Tour de France this year in support of Ivan Basso and likes the route of the 2011 Tour. "It looks exciting. Plenty of mountains,” he said, and hopes that he will be on the Danish team's nine-rider squad. "I hope so, and it is obviously beneficial to me that there's a team time trial.”