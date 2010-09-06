Transfer news: Vandborg back to Saxo Bank, Stamsnijder on the move

Image 1 of 3 Brian Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo). (Image credit: Ulrik Møberg) Image 2 of 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) has had a quiet Tour (Image credit: Sirotti)

Brian Vandborg is returning ”home” to Team Saxo Bank in 2011. The Danish rider previously rode in 2005 and 2006 for the team which will be called Saxo Bank-Sungard next season.

He joined Discovery Channel for the 2007 season, before dropping down to Continental Team GLS – Pakke Shop for a year. Since 2009 he has been with the Italian ProTour team Liquigas.

Vandborg took his first pro win with a stage of the Tour of Georgia in 2005, but missed much of the rest of the season with mononucleosis. He won the Danish time trial title in 2006 and was fourth in the worlds time trial race in 2006.

”We know what Brian stands for. He is undoubtedly a great talent for any team and now he has gained even more experience in long stage races and he has become a stronger rider as well,” said Saxo Bank-Sungard team owner Bjarne Riis.

Vandorg said: ”I had several options at hand for the next season and I was really content at Liquigas but I didn't hesitate about my choice. I'm sure I'll get better and stronger with Saxo Bank-SunGard and I'm looking forward to meeting up with old teammates and new acquaintances like Alberto Contador.”

Astana has announced that Remy Di Gregorio will ride for them in 2011. The 25-year-old climbing specialist turned pro with FdJ in 2005, and has been with the French team since then.

In other transfer news, Tom Stamsnijder looks set to leave Rabobank after two years with the Dutch sqaud. De Telegraaf reports that he and Maxime Monfort of HTC-Columbia are headed to the new Luxembourg team.

Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack is also said to be considering his options for the coming year, with Liquigas and Team Sky apparently expressing an interest in the Criterium du Dauphine winner.

Italian sprinter Danilo Napolitano may be on the verge of returning to an Italian team. Both Ceramica Flaminia and Acqua & Sapone are said to be looking to lure him away from Katusha.

Simon Clarke, a 24-year-old Australian currently with ISD-Neri, is rumoured to be heading to Team Astana next season.

