Van Houts named Dutch mountain biker of the year

Image 1 of 3 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) rides toward victory (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Laura Turpign (Merida) on her way to a win (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida 2 heading for the win during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics )

The 2010 Dutch mountain bikers of the year were announced at a ceremony on Monday night in the Merida Experience Center in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, with Rudi van Houts winning the 2010 mountain biker of the year title.

He earned the Dutch cross country national championship in Zoetermeer and was also the highest ranked Dutchman in the UCI's World Cup this season.

The awards were promoted by the Club van 5, a group with mountain bike interests in mind, and Wielermagazine.

Laura Turpijn took home the best women's mountain biker of the year prize. She is the current cross country and marathon national champion.

Michiel van der Heijden received top honours in the junior category. In addition to winning the Dutch championship, the junior world champion also won three junior World Cups.

Finally, Rick Cuckoo was also recognised for his trials accomplishments after winning medals at this year's world championships in Canada.