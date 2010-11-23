Van Houts named Dutch mountain biker of the year
Turpijn, Van der Heijden also honored
The 2010 Dutch mountain bikers of the year were announced at a ceremony on Monday night in the Merida Experience Center in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, with Rudi van Houts winning the 2010 mountain biker of the year title.
Related Articles
He earned the Dutch cross country national championship in Zoetermeer and was also the highest ranked Dutchman in the UCI's World Cup this season.
The awards were promoted by the Club van 5, a group with mountain bike interests in mind, and Wielermagazine.
Laura Turpijn took home the best women's mountain biker of the year prize. She is the current cross country and marathon national champion.
Michiel van der Heijden received top honours in the junior category. In addition to winning the Dutch championship, the junior world champion also won three junior World Cups.
Finally, Rick Cuckoo was also recognised for his trials accomplishments after winning medals at this year's world championships in Canada.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy