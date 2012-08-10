Van Hoecke sent home from Olympic Games after public drunkenness
Night on the town followed Belgian's 15th place in omnium
World Madison Champion Gijs Van Hoecke has been sent home from the London Olympic Games on Thursday after images of him stumbling down the street after a night out was circulated by the media.
The 20-year-old is being propped up by friends in the images.
Van Hoeck issued an apology but defended his right to party following his Olympic campaign.
"What happened is a pity. I am sorry, this should not have happened," Van Hoecke told RTBF television.
"But I also think that after two years of relentless work, I have the right to let my hair down. It would have been better if it had not happened here in London."
"That said, it was outside the Olympic Village and I didn't disturb the other athletes, they didn't notice anything," he said.
"I have not helped the image of track cycling either by my results or by my behaviour," he admitted. "If I am punished I will accept it".
Van Hoeck finished 15th in the men's omnium standings.
