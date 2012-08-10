Van Hoecke sent home from Olympic Games after public drunkenness

Image 1 of 2 Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (BEL) were delighted with the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) and Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) ride high on the banking during the omnium's 30km points race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

World Madison Champion Gijs Van Hoecke has been sent home from the London Olympic Games on Thursday after images of him stumbling down the street after a night out was circulated by the media.

The 20-year-old is being propped up by friends in the images.

Van Hoeck issued an apology but defended his right to party following his Olympic campaign.

"What happened is a pity. I am sorry, this should not have happened," Van Hoecke told RTBF television.

"But I also think that after two years of relentless work, I have the right to let my hair down. It would have been better if it had not happened here in London."

"That said, it was outside the Olympic Village and I didn't disturb the other athletes, they didn't notice anything," he said.

"I have not helped the image of track cycling either by my results or by my behaviour," he admitted. "If I am punished I will accept it".

Van Hoeck finished 15th in the men's omnium standings.