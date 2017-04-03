Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders
Quick-Step Floors increase team lead
Despite missing out on Tour of Flanders victory, Greg Van Avermaet maintains his lead atop the UCI WorldTour rankings. BMC's Olympic champion moved into the lead after his E3 Harelbeke victory after the first 13 events of the 2017 WorldTour calendar, he has accumulated 1898 points.
With Philippe Gilbert winning the Tour of Flanders and Niki Terpstra third, Quick-Step Floors increased its lead in the team standings with its tally sitting on 5036 points. The lead is almost 1000 points over BMC Racing Team in second place who have 4083. The Orica-Scott team are third, with 3203 points. At the bottom of the 18 teams remains Dimension Data with just 753 points. Bahrain-Merida is the only other team with less than 100 points on 831.
Gilbert's fourth monument victory, and Belgium's 215 in total, saw the national champion improve his individual rankings from seventh to third, breaking the 1000 point barrier to reach 1170. Despite crashing out of contention for the race, world champion Peter Sagan is still second overall. With minor reshuffling in the top-ten, Terpstra was the biggest mover and shaker at the pointy end as he jumped from 31st to ninth.
In total, 306 riders have scored at least one point in the 2017 WorldTour with further opportunity to come this week at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco (April 3-8) and Paris-Roubaix (April 9).
WorldTour rankings - April 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1898
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1235
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1170
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|823
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|820
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|8
|DENIS Rohan
|660
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|642
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|11
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|607
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|600
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|587
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|577
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|551
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|541
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|540
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|495
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|473
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|440
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|430
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|422
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|412
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|400
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|390
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|389
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|385
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|377
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|376
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|331
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|5036
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|4083
|3
|Orica-Scott
|3203
|4
|Team Sky
|2429
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|2389
|6
|Movistar Team
|2380
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2298
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1602
|9
|Team Sunweb
|1547
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1301
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1294
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1218
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1200
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|1166
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1141
|16
|FDJ
|1071
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|831
|18
|Dimension Data
|753
