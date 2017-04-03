Trending

Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders

Quick-Step Floors increase team lead

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Tour of Flanders winners, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A battered Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite missing out on Tour of Flanders victory, Greg Van Avermaet maintains his lead atop the UCI WorldTour rankings. BMC's Olympic champion moved into the lead after his E3 Harelbeke victory after the first 13 events of the 2017 WorldTour calendar, he has accumulated 1898 points.

With Philippe Gilbert winning the Tour of Flanders and Niki Terpstra third, Quick-Step Floors increased its lead in the team standings with its tally sitting on 5036 points. The lead is almost 1000 points over BMC Racing Team in second place who have 4083. The Orica-Scott team are third, with 3203 points. At the bottom of the 18 teams remains Dimension Data with just 753 points. Bahrain-Merida is the only other team with less than 100 points on 831.

Gilbert's fourth monument victory, and Belgium's 215 in total, saw the national champion improve his individual rankings from seventh to third, breaking the 1000 point barrier to reach 1170. Despite crashing out of contention for the race, world champion Peter Sagan is still second overall. With minor reshuffling in the top-ten, Terpstra was the biggest mover and shaker at the pointy end as he jumped from 31st to ninth.

In total, 306 riders have scored at least one point in the 2017 WorldTour with further opportunity to come this week at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco (April 3-8) and Paris-Roubaix (April 9).

WorldTour rankings - April 3

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1898pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1235
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1170
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo823
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky820
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
8DENIS Rohan660
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors642
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
11Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky607
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo600
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team587
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott577
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin551
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb541
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale540
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors495
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott473
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin440
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac430
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ412
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data400
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott390
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors389
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida377
29Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates376
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky331

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quick-Step Floors5036pts
2BMC Racing Team4083
3Orica-Scott3203
4Team Sky2429
5Trek-Segafredo2389
6Movistar Team2380
7Bora-Hansgrohe2298
8Katusha-Alpecin1602
9Team Sunweb1547
10Lotto Soudal1301
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo1294
12Astana Pro Team1218
13Cannondale-Drapac1200
14UAE Team Emirates1166
15AG2R La Mondiale1141
16FDJ1071
17Bahrain-Merida831
18Dimension Data753