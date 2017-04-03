Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 2017 Tour of Flanders winners, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A battered Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite missing out on Tour of Flanders victory, Greg Van Avermaet maintains his lead atop the UCI WorldTour rankings. BMC's Olympic champion moved into the lead after his E3 Harelbeke victory after the first 13 events of the 2017 WorldTour calendar, he has accumulated 1898 points.

With Philippe Gilbert winning the Tour of Flanders and Niki Terpstra third, Quick-Step Floors increased its lead in the team standings with its tally sitting on 5036 points. The lead is almost 1000 points over BMC Racing Team in second place who have 4083. The Orica-Scott team are third, with 3203 points. At the bottom of the 18 teams remains Dimension Data with just 753 points. Bahrain-Merida is the only other team with less than 100 points on 831.

Gilbert's fourth monument victory, and Belgium's 215 in total, saw the national champion improve his individual rankings from seventh to third, breaking the 1000 point barrier to reach 1170. Despite crashing out of contention for the race, world champion Peter Sagan is still second overall. With minor reshuffling in the top-ten, Terpstra was the biggest mover and shaker at the pointy end as he jumped from 31st to ninth.

In total, 306 riders have scored at least one point in the 2017 WorldTour with further opportunity to come this week at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco (April 3-8) and Paris-Roubaix (April 9).

WorldTour rankings - April 3

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1898 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1235 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1170 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 823 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 820 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 8 DENIS Rohan 660 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 642 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 11 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 607 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 600 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 587 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 577 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 551 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 541 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 540 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 495 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 473 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 440 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 430 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 412 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 400 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 390 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 389 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 377 29 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 376 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 331