Van Aert and Cant claim Bpost Bank Trofee titles

Series ends at Waaslandcross

Wout Van Aert with the gold medal

Wout Van Aert with the gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A disappointed Sanne Cant was just out of the medals

A disappointed Sanne Cant was just out of the medals
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Wout Van Aert (Belgium)

Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant heads to the podium area

Sanne Cant heads to the podium area
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert (Belgium) wins the 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Wout Van Aert (Belgium) wins the 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Bpost Bank Trofee wrapped up with the final round, Waaslandcross, in Sint-Niklaas on Saturday. Recently crowned world champion Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and compatriot Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) won the overall titles in the elite men's and women's series', respectively.

Van Aert capped off a strong season winning the series in 7:50:13, beating Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) and Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink). In the women's series, Cant won the title with an accumulative time of 5:53:10, beating Jolien Verschueren (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) and Helen Wyan (Kona).

Van Aert won six of the eight  Bpost Bank Trofee rounds in Ronse, Oudenaarde, Hamme, Essen, Antwerpen and Baal. Tom Meeusen won the round in Loenhout and Laurens Sweeck won the final round in Sint-Niklaas.

Cant won four rounds of the Bpost Bank series in Essen, Antwerpen, Loenhout and Baal, and so, placing third in the final round, did not hurt her chances of winning the overall title in Sint-Niklaas. She told race organizers that she was sick earlier in the week and has been on antibiotics, making her overall win more meaningful.

"I felt really bad. So, I am particularly pleased that I was able to secure the victory. This is my second ranking here and there may be a third to follow," Cant said.

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team7:50:13
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:08:43
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:09:32
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:49
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:12:03
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:13:14
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:14:25
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:15:22
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:15:50
10Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec0:18:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP5:53:10
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:11
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:05:00
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:09:26
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:10:13
6Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:11:46
7Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:18:22
8Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:18:28
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:19:55
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv0:22:14

 