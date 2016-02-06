Van Aert and Cant claim Bpost Bank Trofee titles
Series ends at Waaslandcross
The Bpost Bank Trofee wrapped up with the final round, Waaslandcross, in Sint-Niklaas on Saturday. Recently crowned world champion Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and compatriot Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) won the overall titles in the elite men's and women's series', respectively.
Related Articles
Van Aert capped off a strong season winning the series in 7:50:13, beating Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) and Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink). In the women's series, Cant won the title with an accumulative time of 5:53:10, beating Jolien Verschueren (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) and Helen Wyan (Kona).
Van Aert won six of the eight Bpost Bank Trofee rounds in Ronse, Oudenaarde, Hamme, Essen, Antwerpen and Baal. Tom Meeusen won the round in Loenhout and Laurens Sweeck won the final round in Sint-Niklaas.
Cant won four rounds of the Bpost Bank series in Essen, Antwerpen, Loenhout and Baal, and so, placing third in the final round, did not hurt her chances of winning the overall title in Sint-Niklaas. She told race organizers that she was sick earlier in the week and has been on antibiotics, making her overall win more meaningful.
"I felt really bad. So, I am particularly pleased that I was able to secure the victory. This is my second ranking here and there may be a third to follow," Cant said.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|7:50:13
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:09:32
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:11:49
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:12:03
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:13:14
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|10
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
|0:18:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|5:53:10
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:05:00
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|6
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|7
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:18:22
|8
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|10
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv
|0:22:14
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy