Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings

Etixx-Quick Step and Spain top team and nation

Alejandro Valverde was the man to beat in the Ardennes this year, At Fleche Wallonne he won a third career title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It's all Etixx-Quick Step at the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There were no changes to the individual, team and nation WorldTour standings following the conclusion of the Tour de Romandie, won by Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin ahead of teammate Simon Spilak and Chris Froome (Team Sky), with Alejandro Valverde, Etixx-Quick Step and Spain all remaining top of the rankings.

The top-five riders all remained unchanged after the Swiss stage race with Valverde (Movistar) on 338 points leading Richie Porte (Team Sky) by 35 points. Alexander Kristoff (237 points), John Degenkolb (232 points) and Joaquim Rodríguez (230 points) round out the top five. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) now occupies sixth place, swapping places with Michal Kwiatkowski, after the Tour de Romandie while Nairo Quintana (eighth) and Rigoberto Uran (Tenth) also improved their standings. Zakarin's overall victory sees the Russian climb from 61st to 21st in the standings while Spilak improved from 25th to 13th to further boost Katusha's team tally.

In the team standings, Etixx-Quick Step remains top with 835 points although its lead over Katusha has shrunk considerably after the Tour de Romandie. The Russian team move up two places on the standings with a haul of 828 points, over 100 more than third placed Team Sky on 723 points. Movistar (684 points) and BMC (411 points) round out the top five.

IAM Cycling, Lotto-Jumbo and Cannondale-Garmin remain the only teams with less than 100 points after 14 WorldTour events.

Spain continues to be a stand out leader in the nation standings with 807 points while Australia occupies second with 639 points after leading the standings from the Tour Down Under to La Flèche Wallonne. Colombia holds onto third place with 547 points while France move up from seventh to fourth with 452 points, knocking the Netherlands down into fifth. Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany and Norway complete the top ten.

The next WorldTour event is the first grand tour of the year, the Giro d'Italia, which starts on Saturday May 9 with a team time trial in San Lorenzo. The overall winner of the Giro will be awarded 170 points, 130 points for second and 100 points for third place.

 

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team338pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky303
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha237
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin232
5Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha230
6Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida196
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step195
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team189
9Geraint Thomas (GBr ) Team Sky184
10Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step183
11Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team178
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step165
13Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha163
14Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale156
15Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step152
16Niki Terpstra (Ned ) Etixx-Quick Step140
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge139
18Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo136
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky130
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ130
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha118
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team115
23Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo114
24Lars Boom (Ned ) Astana101
25Simon Yates (GBr ) Orica-GreenEdge92

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step835pts
2Team Katusha828
3Team Sky723
4Movistar Team684
5BMC Racing Team411
6Orica-GreenEdge378
7Tinkoff-Saxo357
8Lampre-Merida319
9Giant-Alpecin302
10Astana241
11Ag2r-La Mondiale236
12Lotto-Soudal236
13Trek Factory Racing138
14FDJ135
15IAM Cycling78
16LottoNL-Jumbo72
17Cannondale-Garmin26

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain807pts
2Australia639
3Colombia547
4France452
5Netherlands435
6Italy379
7Great Britain376
8Belgium376
9Germany248
10Norway237
11Poland228
12Czech Republic206
13Portugal196
14Switzerland165
15Slovenia163

 