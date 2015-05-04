Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde was the man to beat in the Ardennes this year, At Fleche Wallonne he won a third career title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 It's all Etixx-Quick Step at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There were no changes to the individual, team and nation WorldTour standings following the conclusion of the Tour de Romandie, won by Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin ahead of teammate Simon Spilak and Chris Froome (Team Sky), with Alejandro Valverde, Etixx-Quick Step and Spain all remaining top of the rankings.

The top-five riders all remained unchanged after the Swiss stage race with Valverde (Movistar) on 338 points leading Richie Porte (Team Sky) by 35 points. Alexander Kristoff (237 points), John Degenkolb (232 points) and Joaquim Rodríguez (230 points) round out the top five. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) now occupies sixth place, swapping places with Michal Kwiatkowski, after the Tour de Romandie while Nairo Quintana (eighth) and Rigoberto Uran (Tenth) also improved their standings. Zakarin's overall victory sees the Russian climb from 61st to 21st in the standings while Spilak improved from 25th to 13th to further boost Katusha's team tally.

In the team standings, Etixx-Quick Step remains top with 835 points although its lead over Katusha has shrunk considerably after the Tour de Romandie. The Russian team move up two places on the standings with a haul of 828 points, over 100 more than third placed Team Sky on 723 points. Movistar (684 points) and BMC (411 points) round out the top five.

IAM Cycling, Lotto-Jumbo and Cannondale-Garmin remain the only teams with less than 100 points after 14 WorldTour events.

Spain continues to be a stand out leader in the nation standings with 807 points while Australia occupies second with 639 points after leading the standings from the Tour Down Under to La Flèche Wallonne. Colombia holds onto third place with 547 points while France move up from seventh to fourth with 452 points, knocking the Netherlands down into fifth. Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany and Norway complete the top ten.

The next WorldTour event is the first grand tour of the year, the Giro d'Italia, which starts on Saturday May 9 with a team time trial in San Lorenzo. The overall winner of the Giro will be awarded 170 points, 130 points for second and 100 points for third place.

WorldTour standings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 338 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 303 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 237 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin 232 5 Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha 230 6 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 196 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step 195 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 189 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr ) Team Sky 184 10 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 183 11 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team 178 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step 165 13 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 163 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 156 15 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step 152 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned ) Etixx-Quick Step 140 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 139 18 Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 130 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 130 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 118 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 115 23 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 24 Lars Boom (Ned ) Astana 101 25 Simon Yates (GBr ) Orica-GreenEdge 92

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 835 pts 2 Team Katusha 828 3 Team Sky 723 4 Movistar Team 684 5 BMC Racing Team 411 6 Orica-GreenEdge 378 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 357 8 Lampre-Merida 319 9 Giant-Alpecin 302 10 Astana 241 11 Ag2r-La Mondiale 236 12 Lotto-Soudal 236 13 Trek Factory Racing 138 14 FDJ 135 15 IAM Cycling 78 16 LottoNL-Jumbo 72 17 Cannondale-Garmin 26