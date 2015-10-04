Valverde helps Movistar seal third WorldTour team victory

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde was one of the pre race favourites (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 12. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Javier Moreno Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett and Movistar on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde might have missed out on a podium at Sunday’s Il Lombardia, but his fourth place was enough to ensure that his Movistar team secured the WorldTour team ranking for the third year running.

Valverde had already cemented his place at the top of the individual rankings ahead of the race, giving the Spanish outfit their second WorldTour double. Valverde had gone into the race as the favourite but was unable to match late attacks. He was forced to battle it out for the minor placings but it proved enough for Movistar to edge out Katusha by a narrow 13-point margin, despite a second place for Daniel Moreno.

"It has been a long and intense year and we had to give it our all in everything, one last effort to crown this great season," said Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué. “We were looking to be attentive in all the phases so that no attacks caught us by surprise.

"After the Ghisallo, the race was done at the rhythm of Astana; they were doing a lot of work for the victory and then near the final Dani (Moreno) seemed like the stronger man, who could have put us in difficulty in the WorldTour (rankings). Alejandro, who was already about to suffer from cramps, endured and knew how to measure himself without forcing more than necessary and didn’t pull, if he’d been able to go with Nibali then he knew he could have stayed with his rival as he has done before."

Second place for Katusha team is their best ever finish in the competition. Katusha had been leading the competition just a few weeks ago but Movistar’s bronze medal winning performance in the World Championship team time trial – matched with Katusha’s poor showing – saw them move back up to the top of the table. They went into Il Lombardia, the final WorldTour race on the calendar, with a small lead over Katusha.

The latter suffered a serious blow to their chances after Joaquim Rodríguez was forced to pull out of the race on Saturday morning following a collision with a signpost during training. Daniel Moreno, who is set to leave Katusha at the end of the season, was in strong form though and looked like he could deliver Katusha the race and WorldTour win. However, Valverde didn’t give up and beat Astana’s Diego Rosa in the sprint for fourth place.

Movistar have had a bumper season, with both Valverde and Nairo Quintana making it onto the podium at the Tour de France, while Valverde also took victories at Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Valverde extended his lead over Rodriguez in the individual rankings at Il Lombardia, to bring his winning margin to 201 points. He and Rodriguez’s performances throughout the season have helped to seal Spain their sixth overall win in a dominating fashion.

Team Ranking

# Team Points 1 Movistar Team 1619 pts 2 Team Katusha 1606 3 Team Sky 1378 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 1158 5 Astana Pro Team 1106 6 BMC Racing Team 1010 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 929 8 Orica GreenEdge 845 9 Lotto Soudal 832 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 769 11 AG2R La Mondiale 587 12 Lampre-Merida 566 13 Trek Factory Racing 529 14 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 485 15 FDJ.fr 439 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 340 17 IAM Cycling 189

Individual Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 675 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 474 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 457 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 453 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 448 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 430 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 407 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 324 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 324 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 319 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 314 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 302 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 301 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 283 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 271 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 269 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 257 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 242 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 238 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 221