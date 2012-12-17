Vacansoleil unveils 2013 jersey

Image 1 of 4 Bjorn Leukemans models the 2013 Vacansoleil-DCM jersey (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 2 of 4 Marco Marcato shows off the 2013 Vacansoleil-DCM kit (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 3 of 4 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) solos to a win atop the Stelvio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vacansoleil-DCM team has unveiled its 2013 jersey, with six new riders on the Dutch team's roster for the new season.

Bjorn Leukemans and Marco Marcato modeled the new kit, which is again white and blue shoulders and sleeves and again features the yellow Vacansoleil sun on the front.

Going into its second year as a WorldTour team, the Dutch team has changed nearly one-quarter of its line-up. The biggest new name is Juan Antonio Flecha, who comes over from Team Sky. The Sapnish veteran will lead the Vacansoleil-DCM Spring Classics squad, taking over that role from Stijn Devolder, who failed to deliver in his two years with the team and will now try his chances at RadioShack-Nissan.

The team has strengthened its grand tour squad by signing Venezuelan climber Jose Rujano. It also took on riders from noted Dutch cycling families: Wesley Kreder and Danny Van Poppel. Willem Wauters also made the move up from trainee to full-time.

Grega Bole joined from Lampre-ISD but his role remains under a cloud. The Slovenian was mentioned in the USADA's Reasoned Decision as a possible client of Dr. Michele Ferrari. The team has already said it will investigate the matter. More information is expected to emerge when Italian police in Padua wrap up their investigation.

In 2013 Vacansoleil-DCM will look to Thomas De Gendt and Wout Poels as team leaders. De Gendt won a mountain-top finish in the Giro d'Italia to cement his good overall position and he finished third overall; Vacansoleil-DCM's first podium in a grand tour.

Poels imprerssed early in the season but suffered serious internal injuries in a crash at the Tour de France. He expects to be back at full health and full power for the new season.

Leaving the team after this season, in addition to Devolder, are Matteo Carrera, Stefan Denifl, Gustav Erik Larsson, Jacek Morajko, Martin Mortensen and Marcello Pavarin.