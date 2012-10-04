Rujano signs for Vacansoleil-DCM

Image 1 of 5 José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Jose Guillen Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Androni Giocattoli team-manager Gianni Savio with his little Jose dynamos, Rujano (left) and Serpa, in Kuala Terengganu after the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 5 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jose Rujano beats Contador to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

José Rujano is reported to have finalised a deal that will see him ride with Vacansoleil-DCM for 2013. Spanish website BiciCiclismo says that an agreement has been reached after several days of speculation that an announcement was imminent.

Rujano is also believed to have been fielding interest from Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank and Euskaltel - Euskadi. The Venezuelan had a very public falling out with Androni-Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio following his abandonment on the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, his last appearance in 2012.

Rujano explained that he was suffering from mononucleosis however Savio told Gazzeta.it that his charge had been examined by medical staff at the race and there was nothing wrong with him.

"Rujano did not have a condition that prevented him from continuing the Giro. The team doctor examined him and did not find anything particular," said Savio, who emphasized that Rujano "is far from the spirit of the team. I was disappointed."

Savio continued saying that he was "glad" Rujano's contract was up at the end of the season and that there would be "no second chances" after he reinvigorated his career.

Vacansoleil has already announced that Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky); Grega Bole (Vancansoleil-DCM) and William Wauters (neo) will be joining the team next season.

Rujano rode for the Selle-Italia squad between 2003 and 2006 before moving to QuickStep mid-way through that year before stints with Unibet, and Caisse d'Epargne. He then disappeared off the scene for two years, making a return for ISD-Neri before beginning a 'renaissance' with Androni. The 30-year-old is a two-time stage winner of the Giro d'Italia (2005, 2011)