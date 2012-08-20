Flecha to leave Sky for Vacansoleil
Spaniard signs deal with Dutch team
Juan Antonio Flecha is returning to a Dutch outfit following a three-year period with British team Sky. According to Algemeen Dagblad, the Spaniard has signed a one-year contract with Vacansoleil-DCM on Monday, replacing the team's current Spring Classics leader, Stijn Devolder.
Related Articles
Flecha, who raced for Rabobank from 2006 to 2009, is a regular top three finisher and therefore more attractive than Devolder, who has struggled to live up to expectations since his 2008 and 2009 Tour of Flanders victories. The 35-year-old Spaniard won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2010 and finished on the podium at the race several times. He also achieved three podium placings in Paris-Roubaix and finished third in the Tour of Flanders, the Brabantse Pijl as well as the E3 Prijs.
After a series of disppointing results, Devolder is rumoured to be returning his old employer Johan Bruyneel at RadioShack-Nissan.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy