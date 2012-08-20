Flecha to leave Sky for Vacansoleil

Image 1 of 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) on the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix 2012 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Juan Antonio Flecha sets the pace for Sky and Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Antonio Flecha is returning to a Dutch outfit following a three-year period with British team Sky. According to Algemeen Dagblad, the Spaniard has signed a one-year contract with Vacansoleil-DCM on Monday, replacing the team's current Spring Classics leader, Stijn Devolder.

Flecha, who raced for Rabobank from 2006 to 2009, is a regular top three finisher and therefore more attractive than Devolder, who has struggled to live up to expectations since his 2008 and 2009 Tour of Flanders victories. The 35-year-old Spaniard won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2010 and finished on the podium at the race several times. He also achieved three podium placings in Paris-Roubaix and finished third in the Tour of Flanders, the Brabantse Pijl as well as the E3 Prijs.

After a series of disppointing results, Devolder is rumoured to be returning his old employer Johan Bruyneel at RadioShack-Nissan.

