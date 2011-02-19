Vacansoleil fires Riccò over doping

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2 Riccardo Ricco will be hoping to return to the Tour de France (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vacansoleil-DCM has fired Riccardo Riccò, the team announced on Saturday. “The violation of internal team rules and other indications justify this measure,” a statement read.

Riccò was admitted to hospital two weeks ago in serious condition after allegedly giving himself a blood transfusion. He is said to have suffered from kidney problems, followed by heart and lung infections.

The team suspended him on February 11 following an internal investigation. Italian authorities are also investigating him for blood doping.

According to the Vacansoleil-DCM press release, “the team started an internal investigation into the hospitalization of Riccò. This research led to a suspension of the rider. The study was then continued and Riccò was given the opportunity to give his version of the events.”

Following this, the team fired Riccò today. The violation of internal team rules and other indications justify this measure. Today Riccò was informed of his release through a registered letter.”

Riccò was released from hospital on Friday.