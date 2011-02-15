Ricco still in a serious condition with heart and lung infections

Riccardo Ricco will be hoping to return to the Tour de France (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Riccardo Ricco is still in a serious condition in hospital, according to the Italian media. He is said to be suffering from heart and lung infections, delaying his expected release from hospital.

The 26-year-old has been transferred to the cardiology department at the hospital in Baggiovara, where he has a bodyguard to protect his privacy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he is being treated with antibiotics and steroids to counteract infections in his heart and lungs, said to stem from the kidney failure he suffered earlier this month. It has been reported that he told doctors that the problems stem from an alleged transfusion he gave himself with blood which may have been stored too long.

In addition, the prosecutor in Modena has now officially opened an investigation as to whether Ricco has violated Italy's anti-doping laws, the news agency ANSA reported. The investigation will also look into whether he had help with the transfusion.