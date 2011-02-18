Riccò released from hospital

Image 1 of 3 Riccardo Riccò awaits the start of the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 Riccardo Ricco (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Riccardo Riccò has been released from hospital in Modena, Italy, almost two weeks after he was admitted with a critical kidney ailment on February 6. The Italian’s condition is alleged to have been caused by an attempt to transfuse himself with blood that had been incorrectly stored.

Riccò left Baggiovaro hospital on Friday, where he had been treated in the cardiology department in recent days. It is understood that Riccò had also suffered from infections in his heart and lungs as a consequence of the initial kidney blockage. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Riccò does not require further hospital care, but he has been ordered to observe a further period of rest.

It is not known if Riccò has yet returned to his home in Serramazzoni. While in hospital, the controversial “Cobra” was suspended by his Vacansoleil-DCM team and police in Modena have opened an inquiry into the episode. It is understood that Riccò will soon be questioned on the affair.



