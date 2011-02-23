Vacansoleil ends contract with Riccò's soigneur

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Riccardo Riccò awaits the start of the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Riccardo Riccò shows his attitude (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Vacansoleil-DCM has parted company with the soigneur who came to the team with Riccardo Riccò. The rider was fired last week, and the team noted that Flavio Mongiardo worked only for the controversial Italian. It was mutually agreed that his contract would end on March 31.

The team last week terminated its contract with Riccò, who had been hospitalised nearly two weeks ago after apparently undergoing a contaminated blood transfusion.

“He worked in principle only for Riccò. Now that he has gone, we no longer need his services,” the team said, according to De Telegraaf.

The team noted that there were no indications that Mongiardo was involved in Ricco's apparent doping. However, Mongiardo is understood to be in a relationship with Riccò's sister. “We are helping Flavio to protect himself. He is very close to Riccò. It is a difficult situation,” team spokesman Frank Kwanten told De Telegraaf.