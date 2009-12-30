V Australia extends cycling sponsorship

Benjamin King drives his Fly V Australia teammates into the 40th and final lap. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

V Australia will remain title sponsor of the Fly V Australia cycling team through to the end of 2011 after signing a new agreement with Chris White’s Pegasus Racing, the team’s management company. V Australia’s renewed commitment follows an extremely successful season for the outfit, during which it made a mark on both the Australian and North American cycling scenes.

“We commenced working with Virgin Blue in 2008 and to have their backing for a further two years creates a four year partnership, we look forward to ensuring that the team has strong foundations from which to deliver on its primary objectives,” said White.

White hopes that V Australia’s commitment will enable the team to focus on obtaining more results throughout 2010. He is eyeing a move from Continental to Professional Continental status in 2011.

“You're only limited by the objectives you set yourself, so you keep ratcheting your goals up to make things happen,” White said. “The foundation of Virgin Blue’s support is key to our long-term success and vision for what we believe this team can accomplish over the next couple of years.”

Throughout 2009 the squad claimed over 40 wins in North America and victories in all but one of the Australia National Road Series tours.